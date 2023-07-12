Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Seen This Kid? His 'Innocently Mischievous' Video Has Now Become Everyone's Relatable Meme

Viral memes: This innocent child's face has become Desis' way to express their relatable situations with hidden mischief!

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 13:28 IST

This Child's 'Innocently Mischievous' Face Has Become Everyone's Meme to 'Escape' (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In the vast landscape of the internet, where humour and relatability reign supreme, a new phenomenon has emerged. It seems that nowadays, nothing is safe from becoming a hilarious meme that resonates with people from all walks of life, especially the Desi community. A prime example of this phenomenon can be found in a delightful YouTube short video that has taken the virtual world by storm.

In this endearing clip, a mischievous child is caught with an innocent smile that conceals a multitude of secrets. Captured in a freeze-frame moment, it appears as though the child has just committed a sly act, yet nonchalantly pretends as if nothing out of the ordinary has occurred. And the brilliance of this short lies in its relatability to our everyday lives. How perfectly it encapsulates those moments when we find ourselves in tricky situations, desperately trying to maintain an air of innocence while secretly knowing we’re up to no good!

If “how i look at my friends w a sorry after not replying to them for days" or “how i be asking my dad for his credit card" had a face, this little troublemaker would be the true representation. Isn’t it surprising how this simple video has become a refuge for individuals seeking to unmask the hidden intentions behind their everyday actions? Sure it is!

So, without any further ado, take a look at the hilarious meme trend below!

While some memes like these may lack proper context, many others come with a specific background or story. This is evident in the case of Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has unfortunately become the target of trolls under the ‘Ab Toh Sharam Kar Le Bumrah’ memes. These memes have been trending on the internet ever since Bumrah’s absence from the game due to his prolonged injury.

    • Read More: ‘Ab Toh Sharam Kar Le Bumrah’ Memes Rise on Twitter As Fans Troll Pacer for Absence from Cricket

    No doubt, how memes have just become a social media routine!

