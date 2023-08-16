Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Selena Gomez Covered in 'Shawl' in New Photo Inspires Hilarious Desi Memes on 'X'

An image of Selena Gomez wearing a 'shawl' has inspired a series of memes on social media.

Selena Gomez Covered in 'Shawl' in New Photo Inspires Hilarious Desi Memes on 'X'. (Image: X/@popBae)
Recently, Selena Gomez’s friend Dominic J West posted a candid photo of the singer wrapped up in a blanket on his Instagram Story. It is very often that Selena posts her filter-less images on social media. However, it is not that often that such images become a meme. For this one, the internet created several memes ranging from comparisons to her and Ana de Armas’ character at the end of Knives Out.

Thousands of such memes have been created in a matter of a few days. Seems like the singer also enjoyed all of these memes. Taking to Instagram, Selena shared a screenshot of a post by Memezar. A comment on it read, “Horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying." She shared a screenshot of another meme which read, “My mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still living in Mexico, this was taken during a year without rain."

Here are a few memes:

    Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was brutally trolled after he ditched Canadian citizenship for an Indian one. Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!," he wrote as he shared an image of the official registration document. This time, however, the trolls seemed to focus more on his decision to relinquish citizenship from a country where, in fact, many Indians move in pursuit of better prospects. “Lmao imagine leaving citizenship of a first world country because bunch of nobodies trolled u," commented one user.

