Selena Gomez Covered in 'Shawl' in New Photo Inspires Hilarious Desi Memes on 'X'

Recently, Selena Gomez’s friend Dominic J West posted a candid photo of the singer wrapped up in a blanket on his Instagram Story. It is very often that Selena posts her filter-less images on social media. However, it is not that often that such images become a meme. For this one, the internet created several memes ranging from comparisons to her and Ana de Armas’ character at the end of Knives Out.

Thousands of such memes have been created in a matter of a few days. Seems like the singer also enjoyed all of these memes. Taking to Instagram, Selena shared a screenshot of a post by Memezar. A comment on it read, “Horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying." She shared a screenshot of another meme which read, “My mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still living in Mexico, this was taken during a year without rain."

Here are a few memes: