Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal Calls Google 'Digital East India Company'

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal has slammed Google, and called it a “digital East India Company." The Shark Tank India judge lashed out at Google’s user choice billing system on Twitter. Mittal even asked the prime minister’s office to take note that the tech giant’s payment system is in violation of the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) anti-trust directives. Anupam Mittal’s comment comes days before Google’s April 26 deadline for implementing its user choice billing system. The new system will allow Google to charge 11-26 percent commissions from developers. For online transactions, the system will allow start-ups to embed third-party payment processors.

Anupam Mittal seemed to be unhappy over Google’s payment system changes and wrote on April 20, “Received a call from Google today mandating their payments for Indian developers in continued violation & disregard of CCI_India orders & Indian laws. Neo-colonialism at its worst! Hope the media, courts & Office of the Prime Minister of India are taking note … the Digital East India Co is here".

The Shark Tank India judge had a cryptic response when he was asked by a user if the reason behind his ire was Google’s billing system. Mittal replied, “Amongst other things".

Deepak Shenoy, the founder of investment research and wealth management startup Capital Mind Wealth, also echoed Mittal’s views. He said that India needs “alternate app stores, pre installed on phones’ ‘ to counter the monopoly of Google apps and Play Store from Android phones.

As reported by Inc42, Mittal said that his company was warned that he would have to comply with the norms or his apps would be taken off Play Store.

After the CCI’s anti-trust directives were introduced in October last year, Google came up with its new user choice billing system. The tech giant was earlier found guilty of abusing its dominance in the Android device market and Play Store policies by the CCI.

Google’s payments system has been the subject of a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court by think-tank Alliance of Digital India Foundation (AIDF). The plea seeks to bar Google’s new policy till the CCI completes a probe into a separate complaint regarding violation of anti-trust norms.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, who is hearing the case, has reserved judgement in the matter.

