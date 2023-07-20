SRK's 'Chemistry' With CWC 2023 Trophy Has Twitter Wondering 'What Can He Not Do?'

Shah Rukh Khan is not only known for his impeccable acting skills but also for his ability to speak volumes through his expressive eyes. They say his eyes have a magical power to convey the deepest emotions of the heart like no one else can. And this time, it seems they’ve worked their charm on an unexpected target - the ICC trophy!

Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) kicked off its ODI World Cup campaign on social media by sharing a captivating photo of none other than SRK himself with the prestigious trophy. In the picture, King Khan appears to be passionately gazing at the trophy, exuding a passion that seemed to convey his famous dialogue, ‘Kitni shiddat se mene tumhe pane ki koshish ki hai’ - an emotion every Indian cricket fan yearns for.

“It’s nearly here…," read the caption alongside the picture which sparked a frenzy of excitement among Indian fans.

But it wasn’t just the fact that SRK was associated with an iconic global sports event that set hearts racing; it was the way he looked at the lifeless trophy that stole the show. Fans couldn’t help but gush over the chemistry between SRK and the trophy, wondering how someone could make inanimate object admiration look so darn romantic!

Social media erupted with comments, and the photo went viral within hours. One fan exclaimed, “How can someone really make looking at the trophy so romantic? This picture has so much chemistry." Another fan expressed, “The chemistry between him and a lifeless trophy…Charm personified…"

Some even playfully teased that the trophy might become the luckiest charm for India’s victory. “I hope he will take another photo in November with team," a hopeful fan commented, crossing fingers for a win.