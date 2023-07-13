Shah Rukh Khan Describes Jawan Co-Stars Nayanthara As The 'Sweetest' and Vijay Sethupathi As 'Mad Actor'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been making waves on the Internet ever since its prevue was released on July 11. With fans eagerly anticipating the film’s release, their excitement has reached new heights, thanks to Badshah Of Bollywood’s captivating looks and powerful dialogues showcased in the 172-second promo video. Social media platforms, particularly Twitter, have been abuzz with discussions about the Atlee directorial. Users, unable to contain their anticipation, have flooded the Internet with questions. One such user directed a query to Shah Rukh Khan, asking about his experience working with co-stars Vijay and Nayanthara. The question read, “What was your experience with Vijay and Nayanthara?"

Responding graciously, Shah Rukh Khan described Nayanthara as the sweetest among them all, saying, “Nayan is the sweetest of them all. Too much love and respect. Vijay sir is a ‘mad’ actor in an awesome way. So much to learn from both actually."

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan initiated an interactive session on Twitter, launching the hashtag #AskSRK. Encouraging his fans to pose questions related to the ‘Jawan’ prevue, he wrote, “Been told that I should do an #AskSRK right now because I am doing nothing to answer questions surrounding #Jawan Prevue. Obviously won’t give away too much but will answer a few for sure. Ready ah ?!"

The comments section of Shah Rukh Khan’s answer was flooded with numerous queries about the film. One user asked about the reaction of SRK’s children upon seeing his bald look in the film.

Another enthusiast asked whether anything is impossible for the versatile actor.

Meanwhile, an excited fan expressed high expectations for Jawan, saying, “I just can’t wait for #Jawan and I feel like this movie is gonna be the best movie of your career."