Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Fever Reaches LA And This Woman Dancing To Chaleya Shows Us How

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan has gripped the masses with excitement. After the nailbiting prevue, fans were treated to two groovy tracks - the energetic Zinda Banda and another feel-good romantic song, titled Chaleya, featuring Nayanthara. Chaleya became an instant earworm soon after its release with people all around the world, recreating the musical via Instagram reels, grooving to the beats of the song, and practising the dance steps. Not just in India, but Chaleya’s infectious fever has spread in foreign countries too. Recently, a video of a Los Angeles woman, dancing to the lyrics of Chaleya has grabbed the eyeballs of social media users. If not anything, the video is proof that the love towards SRK is universal.

The video was dropped on Instagram on August 22 by a digital creator named Kadi Tucker, who claims to be a Bollywood buff. She admitted to listening to Chaleya on a loop in the caption. “Hum wait nahi karte hein dance karte hein (I don’t wait, I dance)… PS: This song has been on repeat since Friday," she captioned her post. The textual layout in the video revealed that the woman was at a hospital, waiting to be called in by the doctor for examination. Meanwhile, she decided to dance to Chaleya. “POV: waiting to be called by the Doctor," the text encryption read.

The fun video captured a super-energetic Kadi Tucker shaking a leg to Chaleya. Her flawless steps, coupled with on-fleek expressions and gestures made it seem that she was dancing quite effortlessly. She even had the lyrics of the song memorised by heart, lip-syncing to it, very seamlessly. All-in-all Kadi Tucker appeared to enjoy herself, dancing her heart out to the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara song. Kadi Tucker was even unfazed by a doctor who walked right behind her, dancing as if no one was watching her.