Shah Rukh Khan’s Metro Dance In Jawan Teaser Gets ‘Zara Hatke’ Twist

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Jawan has taken the internet by storm with its prevue release on July 10. The Bollywood superstar’s never-before-seen avatar and undeniable swag have left fans craving for more. The prevue showcases Shah Rukh Khan in a multitude of intriguing avatars, each more captivating than the last. However, it is a particular scene featuring the star dancing to the iconic song Beqarar Karke Hamen Yun Na Jaiye from the 1962 thriller Bees Saal Baad inside a metro that has ignited a wave of reactions online.

Social media platforms were abuzz with fans expressing their admiration for Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in the prevue. Among those who caught the trailer’s attention was an Instagram user who transformed the scene into a fun edited video. Even Union Minister Smriti Irani couldn’t help but join the amusement, leaving a comment adorned with a laughing emoji on the post.

In the edited video, Shah Rukh Khan’s dance choreography perfectly syncs with the song Tere Vaaste from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. This clever twist replaces Shah Rukh Khan’s dance to Beqarar Karke Hamen Yun Na Jaiye with his groovy moves on Tere Vaaste.

The video garnered 324k views on the social media platform. Excited viewers flooded the comment section of the post with their thoughts and reactions. One user even exclaimed, “How can I unsee this?" while another hilariously compared Shah Rukh Khan’s final look for Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, commenting, “I thought it’s Shikhar Dhawan!" Meanwhile a user humorously claimed, “I can’t sleep now."

Jawan’s teaser has garnered immense popularity, amassing a staggering 55 million views on YouTube alone. As a result, it skyrocketed to the number one trending spot on YouTube in India.