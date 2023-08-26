Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Fan's 'Sweet' Wordplay Demands a Second Glance and We're Here for it

Shah Rukh Khan is back with his famous ‘Ask SRK’ session on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, in the lead-up to the highly anticipated launch of his upcoming film ‘Jawan’, scheduled for release on September 7. With this move, King Khan is once again engaging with his fan base through social media, responding with his trademark humour and quick wit. Rarely does SRK miss a chance to retort with his classic wit; a fact that was recently reaffirmed in his latest interaction with fans. A fan attempted a wordplay with him, fully aware that ‘Baadshah’ would counter with an even sharper one – and that’s precisely what happened!

The instance occurred when a user on ‘X’ playfully inquired, “Can i call you jawan? W is silent." Staying true to his style, SRK responded, “Awwwww!!! May I call you Glove?! The G is silent!!!" Talk about luck on the fan’s side, right?



Perhaps you grasped it instantly, or maybe it took a second glance, but this is precisely one of SRK’s signature moves, where he effortlessly captures hearts with his timeless charm.

Yet, this wasn’t the only distinctive aspect of this edition of ‘Ask SRK’. When another fan inquired, “Are you still learning new experiences from your artistic works, Jawan, after more than thirty years have passed since you entered this field, or are you refining them, or have you become the source of inspiration? I believe in the third possibility," SRK provided a tantalising glimpse into his mindset, something everyone is eager to hear about.

He shared, “I just keep trying to learn everyday and work selflessly to entertain. An entertainer has to love his audience more than loving himself/ herself. It’s been a long learning road so far."