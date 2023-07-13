Shah Rukh Khan's Risk-Taking Attitude Is His Simple Mantra To Success

Shah Rukh Khan embarked on his entertainment career in 1989 with the television series Fauji, marking the beginning of his ascent to stardom. Prior to making a prominent mark in Hindi cinema, he captivated audiences through successful TV shows. However, instead of pursuing conventional lead roles, Shah Khan fearlessly embraced the challenge of portraying complex and morally ambiguous characters. This unconventional choice was considered a substantial risk, but it ultimately proved to be a pivotal moment that transformed his career trajectory.

Even today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to surprise his fans with his diverse range of roles. In his upcoming film Jawan, he once again embraces the role of an anti-hero, showcasing his versatility and willingness to push boundaries. By consistently defying expectations and embracing unconventional characters, Khan has established himself as a dynamic and beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Recently, producer, writer and actor Viveck Vaswani shared an old picture of Khan, acknowledging his understanding of how the superstar’s willingness to take risks has contributed to his success. Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, Vaswani wrote, “Here’s understanding how Shah Rukh Khan works & it’s simple; he’s not averse to risks. Baazigar was a risk; Darr was a risk; Swades, Asoka, Ra1, Zero were risks. Playing Pathaan was a risk; so is Jawan. That’s his way, it works for him because he’s unafraid and unaffected by outcomes."

The post garnered tremendous attention from fans. With over 1 lakh views and counting, the post has provided an opportunity for Shah Rukh Khan’s admirers to celebrate their favourite superstar’s fearless approach to portraying unconventional characters.

Reacting to a user’s question about how Pathaan was a risk, Viveck Vaswani responded with an insightful comment. He highlighted that Shah Rukh Khan went against medical advice, and took the bold step of recreating, reinventing and remoulding himself for Pathaan, bidding farewell to his iconic characters Raj, Rahul and Raju.

One user predicted Jawan to be another blockbuster, welcoming back the King Khan.

Another user applauded Shah Rukh Khan’s ability to step out of his comfort zone to offer different films every year.

A fan praised SRK for never playing it safe and always daring to take risks.

One user admired SRK’s commitment to performing action sequences despite getting injured throughout his acting career.