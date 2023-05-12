Shane Watson Played One of the Most Selfless IPL Knocks for CSK on This Day in 2019

Shane Watson’s performance in the 2019 IPL final against Mumbai Indians will be forever etched in the memories of cricket fans as one of the most awe-inspiring displays of grit and determination. Despite battling through excruciating pain, Watson exhibited an outstanding display of all-round skill and tenacity that will be talked about for years to come.

During his valiant knock of 80 runs off 59 balls against MI, Watson sustained a left knee injury while diving to get into the crease. Despite the injury, Watson continued to bat, nearly leading Chennai Super Kings to victory in the 150-run chase. However, in the end, Watson’s run-out in the penultimate ball of the match proved to be a turning point, as Chennai fell just short by a single run. Despite running well between the wickets and hitting sixes with ease, Watson’s attempt to take an extra run resulted in his dismissal, and Lasith Malinga’s exceptional bowling in the final over ensured MI’s victory.

Yet, in the annals of cricketing folklore, Watson’s incredible display of selflessness and perseverance shines bright like a blazing six! His epic innings played with a bleeding knee remain etched in cricket-loving hearts. So, on this momentous day, May 12th, when the final of the 12th edition of the IPL took the centre stage, people celebrated his unwavering dedication, which truly defines the spirit of the game.

Take a look at how Twitter is commemorating Watson and his altruistic innings on this day.

While the all-rounder’s extraordinary performance is celebrated to date, Harbhajan Singh had shared a revelation that cast Watson’s innings in an entirely different light.

In his Instagram post, Watson’s teammate from CSK, Harbhajan, disclosed, “Can you guys see the blood on his knee… He got 6 stitches after the game… Got injured while diving but continued to bat without telling anyone."

“I have played with a lot of different things before, so a bit of blood was not going to stop me, especially at such a crucial moment for CSK," shared Watson, who currently serves as the Assistant Coach for Delhi Capitals. “The love and support that I have received since joining CSK has been absolutely overwhelming."