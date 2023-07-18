Shark Tank Advisor Barbara Corcoran On Why We Must Not Indulge In 'Impulsive Buying'

Entrepreneur, Shark Tank advisor and one of the show’s original ‘Shark’ investors Barbara Corcoran recently shared a story from her past about her financial journey. According to a report by the Daily Mail, Corcoran disclosed that back in 1984, she purchased a luxurious $40,000 (around Rs 32.79 lakh) Porsche using her credit card. However, this purchase had a significant impact on her life, leading her to live on a tight budget for three years afterwards.

Corcoran shared her experience in a video titled ‘Get Ready with Me’, where she candidly warned people about the consequences of impulsive spending. The founder of the Corcoran Group talked about the event, recounting how she stumbled upon a “fancy car showroom" while riding in a cab along the West Side Highway. At the time, her business was still in its early stages, making the idea of buying such an extravagant car seem impossible. However, fueled by courage and curiosity, she decided to explore the showroom, Barbara added.

She went inside the showroom and inquired about the car’s price. She then made up her mind to purchase the car, going so far as to charge the entire amount to her credit card. Corcoran recalled the impact of that significant decision on her life, which she described as a challenging period.

Corcoran’s journey to success was not without its hurdles. Growing up in a working-class family with ten siblings in Edgewater, New Jersey, she faced various struggles. It wasn’t until later that she discovered she had dyslexia, a learning disability. In 1973, she decided to start her own real estate company and borrowed $1,000 (Rs 82,000) from her then-lover to kickstart the venture. Unfortunately, her lover turned out to be unfaithful and married his secretary, leaving Corcoran heartbroken.