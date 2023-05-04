Shashi Tharoor was gifted a personalised jersey by Rajasthan Royals as a token of thanks for his support for the team. It quickly turned into some hilarious fodder for some jokes around the Thiruvananthapuram MP being the Internet’s English teacher. Rajasthan Royals’ social media team replied to Tharoor’s tweet thanking them for the jersey by using ChatGPT. Moreover, the AI bot was used to write a letter to Tharoor in a manner imitating his style of formal and polished English.

“Many thanks to [Sanju Samson] and [Rajasthan Royals] for this token of their appreciation for my support! Just backing my star constituent and see what I’ve got in return…" Tharoor tweeted.

“Dear esteemed Shashi Tharoor," read RR’s reply composed by ChatGPT, “It is with an indelible sense of gratitude that I compose this letter to convey my utmost appreciation for your recent tweet exhibiting your unwavering support for the Rajasthan Royals in the cricketing arena. The profundity of your words of encouragement and endorsement for our team has bestowed upon us a sense of pride and elevated our spirits to continue in the pursuit of excellence on the cricketing field."

Jokes ensued. “Well done [Rajasthan Royals]. It’s just that the tech giants are yet to come up with an AI bot that can actually level with [Shashi Tharoor] jee AI bhi .. bachcha hai abhi in front of Shakespeare & the living legend in terms of English literature called [Shashi Tharoor] jee," one Twitter user quipped.

Looks like it’s Shashi Tharoor: 1, ChatGPT: 0 for Twitter users.

