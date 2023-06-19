'Hero Afraid of Mother': Shashi Tharoor's Father's Day Tweet Leaves Internet in Stitches

Father’s Day was a riot of excitement as everyone enthusiastically celebrated the occasion, showering their dads with wishes and pouring their hearts out. But, amidst all the sentimental sweetness, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor decided to shake things up and tickle Desis’ funny bones with his hilarious Father’s Day message that had everyone nodding in agreement.

In his now-viral tweet, Tharoor shared an image that resembled a question paper, which caught everyone’s attention. The first question was straightforward, asking, “Who is your hero?" The heartwarming answer given was, “My father," which is a sentiment many can relate to and appreciate.

Moving on to the second question, which asked, “Why?" The student’s response added a touching element, stating, “Because he is not afraid of anything." However, it was the third question that injected humor into the mix. “Is there anything your hero is frightened of?" The child’s clever response was, “My mother." This response had Desi dads everywhere relating to it and bursting into fits of laughter because why not!

Alongside the image, the 67-year-old captioned it with a simple yet heartfelt message, saying, “For all the Dads out there — happy #FathersDay!"

The tweet quickly garnered reactions from the online community, with people sharing their amusing takes on the image. One user, straight to the point, wrote, “Seedhi baat no bakwas." Another user cleverly chimed in, “A supplementary question to c… which one?" while the third one playfully commented, “That handwriting looks like the mother’s…"

Tharoor’s ability to evoke laughter and amusement is not new, as he has previously amused people with his actions. One such instance involved a video where a man attended Tharoor’s event in Nagaland carrying an Oxford Dictionary, which resonated with many due to Tharoor’s penchant for using captivating vocabulary and intricate words.