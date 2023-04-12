Trends :Madhuri DixitFaf Du PlessisCristiano RonaldoMillie Bobby BrownMan Eaten By Hippo
'She is 19' Trends As Millie Bobby Brown Gets Engaged, Desis Have Existential Crisis

'She is 19' is trending in India as Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown, 19, announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

April 12, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, 20. (Photo: Instagram/@milliebobbybrown)
Millie Bobby Brown, 19, is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, 20. (Photo: Instagram/@milliebobbybrown)

Millie Bobby Brown, of Stranger Things fame, has gotten engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Taking to Instagram, Millie shared a close-up of what appears to be her engagement ring and wrote some Taylor Swift lyrics to sweeten it all up: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all." Jake also shared some romantic photos and captioned them with “Forever" and a heart.

Millie and Jake are 19 and 20 years old respectively. What an adult chooses to do with their romantic relationship and at what age they should be doing it is, of course, their prerogative, but Twitter thinks 19 is a bit of an early age to make a major life decision.

“She is 19" jokes are trending on the microblogging platform as Indians around the same age have a mini existential crisis.

Being a super successful celebrity can make major life decisions easier to take, but on the other hand, it can also make things extremely complex. Here’s wishing the couple smooth sailing.

April 12, 2023
last updated: April 12, 2023, 09:44 IST
