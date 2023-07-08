'She is Very Rude': Student's Complaint Letter for Teacher With Scribbled Signs Tickles Twitter

Do you recall that one vivid memory from your school days as a student? There’s bound to be a moment etched in every student’s mind when they didn’t quite see eye-to-eye with a teacher and, fuelled by frustration, wrote a complaint letter addressed to the principal with signatures gathered from their classmates. Hasn’t that happened to most of us? In a delightful trip down memory lane, a student recently shared a picture that quickly spread across Desi circles, bringing joy and laughter. The image showed an innocent complaint letter adorned with hastily scrawled signatures, evoking a wave of humourous nostalgia among its viewers.

Twitter user @jupiter_vaazhga recently shared an amusing snapshot of the complaint letter written in formal format by a student from class 7th-B. The letter, addressing the “Boys" of the class, focused on the subject of “Complaint on Mrs. Hashine." It proceeded to outline the complaint, stating, “She is very rude (replaced with ‘stupid’ and then crossed out), and very angry on everyone, and teasing and kidding (changed from ‘giggling’), telling all boys. Using unparliament words in Tamil."

Addressed to the vice-principal, the letter was shared on Twitter with the caption, “Guys, my dad just got a ‘complain letter.’ I’m wheezing."

The tweet quickly garnered attention, eliciting laughter from many users. One person commented, “Reminded me of my school days," while another expressed, “Curious to know what happened later." A third user humourously exclaimed, “Unparliamentary words, damn!"

Meanwhile, some observers pointed out that the letter appeared to be written by a student from a lower grade, possibly class 3 or 4, rather than class 7. A user pondered, “How come a 7th standard student make these many mistakes in few lines ?" Another user expressed disappointment, stating, “The sad part is that it’s written by seventh class students."