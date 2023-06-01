'She Wore White To My Wedding': Upset Woman Photoshops Her Niece's Dress

Reddit is a fun social media platform to explore. People from all walks of life have made it their spot to ask questions, and share clips, snaps, and their thoughts. In a recent Reddit post, a newlywed woman sought validation after facing criticism for photoshopping her niece’s dress colour in her wedding photo album. The bride, a 30-year-old woman, expressed her joy over her dream wedding that went off without a hitch, except for a tiny detail. Her 16-year-old niece’s white, lacy knee-length dress. The bride couldn’t help but notice that her niece’s dress resembled a wedding gown, complete with lace elbow-length gloves. She refrained from commenting on it during the event. But the woman could not ignore her disappointment when she received the first drafts of the wedding photos from the photographer. Seeing her niece in a white dress standing next to her was unsettling.

To address her concerns, the bride discussed the issue with her husband, who suggested they pay extra to have the niece’s dress colour photoshopped to light blue. With some budget remaining, they decided to go ahead with the alteration. When the final photos were received, the bride was pleased with the result. She felt that the change in dress colour was hardly noticeable and that her niece still looked beautiful. Excited about the outcome, she shared some of the edited photos on social media. However, things took an unexpected turn when her sister-in-law (SIL) messaged her angrily, expressing her disappointment that the niece’s dress had been altered without her consent. “She accused me of thinking my niece was ugly and of body shaming her. To be clear, I did not have her body photoshopped, only the colour of her dress and gloves. I don’t think I’m in the wrong, but this situation has been stressing me out, so AITA?" wrote the woman on Reddit.

Seeking an impartial opinion, the bride turned to the Reddit community and asked if she was in the wrong. Responses varied, with some users empathizing with her concerns about the similarity to a wedding dress, while others totally supported her for altering the photo. Many remarked that the sister-in-law might be in on it. For them, it was shocking that no one told the woman’s niece before the wedding to change into something that is not white. “NTA What is wrong with your SIL? How does she not know? Heck I was worried to wear a cream shrug with my dress to a wedding," wrote a user.

Another comment read, “NTA. They were wrong to have her wearing white to a wedding, to begin with. Instead of getting mad and making a scene, you and your husband used logic (and technology) to fix the problem in the photos. Great thinking!"