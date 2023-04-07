Home » Viral » 'She's Everything, He's Just Ken': Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Sparks Cheeky Memes

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has a tagline that goes 'She's everything, he's just Ken'. Of course it became a meme.

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 12:09 IST

Barbie sparks meme trend. (Credits: Warner Bros Pictures)
Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and a host of other renowned actors just had its trailer drop and it has already given us one of the most viral memes of the year. The movie tagline “She’s everything, he’s just Ken" has found resonance among people across social media. Anyone who has ever laid eyes on a Barbie knows that it’s quite literally a case of it being Barbie’s world and Ken just living in it.

Apart from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the star cast also includes actors like Sex Education’s Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa; Issa Rae, even Dua Lipa. Kate McKinnon appears as the Barbie who has had her hair roughly chopped and face drawn on by a child- most of us have had that one. The genre of the film is still a mystery to people- comedy? Satire? Social commentary? The pastel trip promises campiness and fun, no matter what the genre is.

Here are some of the top “she’s everything, he’s just Ken" memes. From Joker, Normal People, Little Women, Sex Education, to the British royal family, Miley Cyrus-Liam Hemsworth, Machine Gun Kelly-Megan Fox and others, the range of this meme is unparalleled.

The Barbie trailer has also spurred a host of other memes, like the “three tickets for the Barbie movie" ones and the “This Barbie is…" ones. Amid the jokes, some dispute also arose when some people criticised Ryan Gosling’s casting as Ken. Fans rushed to his defence immediately, opining that there’s no one better than him to play the role.

