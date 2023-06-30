Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Shivpuri Residents Witness Incredible Rescue of 6-Foot Long Crocodile

Amid two days of continuous rainfall, a six-foot crocodile was sighted near the Physical College, causing panic and chaos among the people.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 16:37 IST

Delhi, India

The meteorological department has already issued alerts of heavy rainfall for two consecutive days.
Residents of Shivpuri were in a state of panic and chaos when a six-foot crocodile was discovered on the city roads. The incident occurred after two consecutive days of heavy rainfall, which often leads to crocodiles venturing into the city through drains connected to the Sankhyasagar Lake, known to harbour approximately 200 crocodiles. Although such sightings are common during the monsoon season, the presence of these reptiles still instils fear among the locals.

Upon noticing the crocodile near the Physical College, alarmed citizens immediately informed the forest department, prompting their swift response. After a challenging 30-minute rescue operation, the crocodile was successfully captured and released back into the safety of the lake.

The escalating number of crocodiles in the Sankhyasagar Lake has become a cause for concern for nearby residents. Each year, during the monsoon season, these reptiles venture into the city, terrorizing the locals. The recent heavy rainfall further increased the likelihood of crocodiles entering residential areas, compounding the situation.

    • The meteorological department had already issued alerts for heavy rainfall over the past two days, offering some respite from the scorching heat but also posing risks to public safety. Upon the sighting of the six-foot crocodile, a crowd quickly gathered, leading to a chaotic scene that required police intervention. The incident unfolded at 6 am on Thursday.

    Shivpuri shares its borders with Madhav National Park, which includes the Sankhyasagar Lake. With an estimated population of around 200 crocodiles, it is not uncommon for these reptiles to make occasional visits to the city. Their return journey often proves challenging as they can get trapped in drains. The forest department promptly responds to such reports, undertaking rescue efforts to ensure the safety of both the residents and the crocodiles. Residents are advised to remain cautious and take necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incidents.

