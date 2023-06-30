Shivpuri Residents Witness Incredible Rescue of 6-Foot Long Crocodile

Residents of Shivpuri were in a state of panic and chaos when a six-foot crocodile was discovered on the city roads. The incident occurred after two consecutive days of heavy rainfall, which often leads to crocodiles venturing into the city through drains connected to the Sankhyasagar Lake, known to harbour approximately 200 crocodiles. Although such sightings are common during the monsoon season, the presence of these reptiles still instils fear among the locals.

Upon noticing the crocodile near the Physical College, alarmed citizens immediately informed the forest department, prompting their swift response. After a challenging 30-minute rescue operation, the crocodile was successfully captured and released back into the safety of the lake.

The escalating number of crocodiles in the Sankhyasagar Lake has become a cause for concern for nearby residents. Each year, during the monsoon season, these reptiles venture into the city, terrorizing the locals. The recent heavy rainfall further increased the likelihood of crocodiles entering residential areas, compounding the situation.