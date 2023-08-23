Shocking: Bihar Woman Riding Pillion Flaunts Pistols In Middle Of The Road

At a time when social-media follower base has become a matter of pride, teenagers are ready to try out anything and everything to achieve fame. Be it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, just scroll up the online feed and you can find numerous content where influencers can be seen opting for bizarre activities to make their names. Among the recent trendy topics, bike stunt videos certainly occupy the front row. Not only male riders, but female bikers are also desperate to show off their skills. One girl from Bihar recently garnered a lot of criticism after a video of her flaunting pistols during a bike ride went viral. A Patna-based journalist shared the controversial video on Twitter.

In the video, the girl could be seen standing on the rare of a sports bike that appears to be a Yamaha R15. As revealed in the tweet, the incident took place at the JP Ganga Pathway, often referred to as Patna’s equivalent of the famous Marine Drive. While a boy was controlling the two-wheeler, the girl was captured holding two pistols in her hands and waving them in the air. After the video surfaced on the internet, viewers lashed out at the girl for doing such an insensible stunt from a moving vehicle.

Information about the girl, the boy and the bike are yet to be revealed. According to a report by News 24 online, Patna Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Sharma has pledged to take action against them and the registration number of the bike has been identified.

Ever since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the second phase of the JP Ganga Pathway, social influencers, especially bikers, often visit this highway to record Instagram reels and videos. Earlier, two girls were slammed by a Twitter user for performing bike stunts at this place. Dropping the video on Twitter, the person wrote, “Hello, Bihar Police. Is it legal to do this type of stunt on the road?"