Shocking Clip Shows Giant Ice Block Sliding Down House Roof In California

Living in cold countries has its own advantages and disadvantages. While you get to witness the mesmerising and breathtaking views every now and then, you also get fewer hours comparatively to enjoy your time on outings. Another hurdle that people face when it snows is the accumulated flakes on the roofs of their houses that, in no time, turn into thick ice blocks. As California in the United States is struggling with intense snowfall, a video from the region showing two men removing a giant slab of snow from the canopy of a house has gone viral on social media. The size of the slab has left many Internet users stunned and wondering about how the ice block did not cause much damage to the house in the Sierra Nevada mountains. In the clip shared by a media outlet, two men are seen dressed in winter outfits and standing on the house’s roof, which is covered with snow. One of them splits the slab with a tool and pushes it to slide down the roof. The man behind the camera can be heard saying, “Oh my God!"

This year, the Sierra Nevada mountains have witnessed record-breaking snowfall. As per a report by media house KRON4, the officials recorded a snow depth of 126.5 inches in the area this week, the highest in the last 40 years.

The caption of the now-viral video read: “LOOK OUT BELOW: Huge slab of snow falls from the roof of a California home as the Sierra Nevada mountains’ second-snowiest winter on record continues. #snow #weather #california."

Take a look:

Several users couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw the huge chunk of ice falling down the roof in the clip. “Did a piece of the house go too?" commented a user while another wrote: “Looks like it took the porch with it."

Another comment read: “Too much of the white stuff" while a user wondered: “That’s a strong roof."

“The house must have felt so much relief," read another reaction in the comments section of the post. One more user wrote: “Gosh that was a Glacier."

The video has, till now, garnered around 17 thousand likes on Instagram.

