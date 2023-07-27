Shocking Hit-and-Run In Karnataka's Raichur Caught On Camera

A shocking video of a car accident involving a biker and two pedestrians has gone viral on social media. The incident happened on July 18 in Ambekar Circle area of Raichur town in Karnataka. As seen in the viral video, two girls, said to be college students, were walking on the footpath when a car lost control and hit them. The incident occurred when a motorcyclist was attempting to make a U-turn which caused the car to lose control. As a consequence, the car collided with the biker and hit the two girls on the footpath. One of the students was tossed into the air and fell nearly 15 feet away, while the other girl was hurled towards the road’s edge.

The CCTV footage of the accident has stirred concern and outrage on social media.

A case has been filed at the Raichur police station following the incident. According to India.com, the bike rider is now being treated at the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Fortunately, the two girls did not receive serious injuries in this incident.

The police later seized the car involved in the accident and launched an extensive investigation.

Punishment for negligent driving

Those found guilty of rash or negligent driving that endangers life of other commuters or pedestrians might face legal consequences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Under Section 279 of IPC the punishment for negligent driving could be up to six month imprisonment or Rs 1,000 fine or both.

What constitutes negligent driving?

When a person fails to obey road safety standards while driving, this is deemed negligent driving. It may not be considered careless or reckless driving if the driver can keep control of the vehicle and adhere to the prescribed speed limit.