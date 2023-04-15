Shocking Video Of Gurugram House Help Thrashing Dog In Elevator Sparks Outrage

A horrifying video of a domestic house help slamming a pet dog inside an elevator has stirred outrage on social media, leaving many equal parts concerned and angry. So much so that a section of users has been demanding the arrest of the woman. The CCTV footage shows the maid entering the elevator along with two pet dogs. As soon as the door begins to shut close, the maid picks up one of the pooches and harshly swings it in the air, only to slam it on the floor barbarically. The lady repeats the disturbing act almost three times before the video comes to an end. If the video is anything to go by, it appears that the dog must have sustained serious injuries but the extent of it remains unclear.

A Twitter page named Pet Gallore has shared the chilling video online, identifying the location of the incident - Sector 109 of Gurugram. In a series of tweets, the page also stated that the dog owners were reportedly unaware of what was taking place behind their backs but they’ve refused to file a police complaint or take an action against their domestic help.

Advertisement

Watch the disturbing footage here:

As soon as the video of the incident was shared on Twitter, it left viewers fuming. Looking at the house help’s nonchalant behaviour toward the dog’s treatment, one user opined that this might have not been the first time she would have harmed the voiceless animals. The user wrote, “As soon as the lift closed, they were trying to run, it seems like she was doing this frequently. My heart."

Another commented, “Don’t get dogs if you don’t have time to take them for a walk."

One more highlighted, “Look at the other dog behind, he is so frightened."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a section of Twitter users began rallying for the maid to be punished and put behind bars for animal cruelty. “How cruel we humans can be? She should be booked for this immediately," said one.

Another agreed, “She should be handed over to the police and strict action must be taken against her and her owner over animal abuse."

According to a report by Times Now, the pet dogs have been rescued by the volunteers of People for Animals (PFA). The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Bajghera Police Station, Aman Kumar, reportedly stated they haven’t received any complaint from the owners yet but assured they’ll take appropriate action as per the law when they receive one.

Read all the Latest News here