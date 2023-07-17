Shocking Video Shows Huge Crowds Flocking on Railway Tracks Near Dudhsagar Falls in Goa

A video which is currently going viral shows hundreds of tourists flocking on railway tracks near Goa’s Dudhsagar waterfall. The months of May, June, and July are usually full of tourist activities in the region. However, this time, it is not advised to visit mountains due to extreme weather conditions and the havoc that torrential rains have unleashed. The shocking video shows a huge crowd of tourists covering the railway tracks.

Also Read: Watch: Trekkers Perform Sit-ups As Punishment For Trying To Reach Dudhsagar Waterfalls

Advertisement

The video comes a few days after Goa’s forest department barred entry at waterfalls due to heavy rainfall and several drowning incidents. The video which went viral showed several people standing along the railway tracks as some roads had been closed due to rain.

Here, have a look at the viral video:

“This is the restless youth of India…they want to go out, trek and explore not only across their beautiful country but also wander the world," wrote a Twitter user. Recalling his personal experience, he mentioned, “Last year I did a Road Trip to Spiti valley, which is extremely remote and has treacherous roads. I was surprised to find so many young motorcyclists (in groups and even solo) from across India on such roads…including many many women drivers."

Another person mentioned, “Wowww. What’s the point of this crowded trek! No tranquility, looks bad crowd than Mumbai local. More like a tick mark sans experience."