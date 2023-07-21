'Missing Ahmedabad Pitch?': Shubman Gill's Letdown in IND vs WI Test Has Desis Pointing Out Reasons

Despite Team India being in a commanding position in the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain, Shubman Gill’s performance on Day 1 has left fans disappointed. Having scored just 10 runs off 12 balls in the match and a mere six runs in the series opener. While he initially made a promising start to his white-ball international career and also showed great promise during the 2020-21 Test series in Australia, his inconsistency, especially outside Asia, has become a matter of concern.

Amidst this frustration, Desi fans on Twitter couldn’t help but notice his recent good form on the Ahmedabad pitch, which is known to be a flat and batting-friendly surface. As a result, they have started taking a playful dig at him with jokes, suggesting that he seems to miss playing on that favourable pitch a bit too much.

One user humourously remarked, “According to sources: Shubman Gill talked to Rahul Dravid and requested to arrange all the matches of the Indian team in Ahmedabad stadium. He said Ahmedabad pitch suits me, and I can do better for the team there." Another user added, “Give me freedom, Give me fire, Give me Ahmedabad pitch or I retire."

Others pointed out the interesting coincidence that Gill’s last Test, ODI, and IPL centuries all came from Ahmedabad, wondering if it was more than just chance.

Indeed, Ahmedabad has been a happy hunting ground for the 23-year-old opener. In February, Gill scored his maiden T20I hundred, and during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he hit his second hundred, both achieved in Ahmedabad. Additionally, this is the venue where he scored his maiden IPL hundred.