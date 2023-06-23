'Sick Society': Delivery Guy Being Asked Not to Share Lift With Residents Sparks Outrage

In recent times, there have been several instances of discrimination against delivery executives, maids and many other such workers. Housing societies in Bengaluru and Gurgaon have put up notices barring these people to not roam around as people feel ‘uncomfortable.’ In another such incident, , a man named Makarand took to Twitter and narrated yet another disappointing story.

Makarand said that he was getting into the lift at his apartment building when a delivery guy came along but he didn’t enter the lift. When asked, the delivery guy said that in the previous building, he was asked not to share the lift with a resident.

“What society are we living in? We don’t mind our food being carried by people we are not willing to share lifts with. Please don’t tell me that the ones who ordered food are not the ones who stopped him. We discriminate constantly. We are a sick society," Makarand wrote.

Have a look:

The tweet has gone viral and sparked massive outrage on Twitter. “It’s happened with me many times and I cannot wrap my head around the fact that someone would deny entry to another human..also once in a very posh building I went into the service lift, the watchman ran to get me out..if someone sees me in the ‘maids’ lift he will be in trouble," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I don’t live in buildings so I tried to first find out the reason before making my mind on this issue. I asked my friend who lives in a building, she said that there are different lift because most of the time these lifts are engaged due to outsiders like delivery or house helps."