Sister-In-Law Exposes Bride's OnlyFans Account At Engagement; Internet Demands Apology

In the story shared on Reddit, the woman asserts that she had no knowledge of the groom being unaware of the bride's past.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 10:27 IST

New Delhi, India

The wedding was called off by the bride.
The internet is fuming over this woman who exposed her sister-in-law’s OnlyFans account during the engagement ceremony. In the story shared on Reddit, the woman claims she had no clue the groom was unaware of the bride’s past. It all began when she complimented the man for being “open-minded" and marrying a person who used an OnlyFans account. The Redditor highlights how the bride used to be stalked by crazy users in the past. Everything went south quickly when the fiance had no clue of the bride’s past. “You can imagine all the drama that was created between them," the woman wrote.

It so happened that the sister-in-law teared up and ran away. The Redditor’s husband made an attempt to stop her but “his twin brother told him that his whole situation is his fault for bringing the troublemaker (referring to me) to the party." This kick-started a heated family discussion leaving the husband’s mother enraged. The Redditor was more surprised when her husband also began blaming her for the situation. “We ended up leaving in order to get away from my husband’s crazy family, but he ended up blaming me for uncovering my sister-in-law’s past to her fiance," she continued.

The Redditor was adamant if only the sister-in-law would have been honest and upfront about her past none of the drama would have been created. Though this silenced her husband, her sister-in-law ended up calling off the wedding. “They started blaming us (mainly me) for ruining her engagement party and relationship altogether," she continued.

The husband wants the Redditor to apologize for what she had done, but the latter has refused to comply. “Just because she comes from a family enabling bad actions doesn’t make them right nor should they be further coddled," she concluded.

    • Upon reading the story, social media users condemned the Redditor for revealing the bride’s secret. A user commented, “It wasn’t up to you to reveal her past. That was between her and her fiance. Get off your high horse and apologize for your behavior." Another agreed, “You’re an instigator. This was none of your business."

    What do you think?

    first published: July 06, 2023, 10:27 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 10:27 IST
