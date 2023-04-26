Trends :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
Skier Falls Into 50 Feet Deep Crack And Lives To Tell The Tale

In the clip, the skier lands with a thud. The interior parts of the crack appear scary, full of darkness and very deep.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 14:13 IST

Delhi, India

The video has left many social media users shaken. (credits: Instagram/ abcnews)
The video has left many social media users shaken. (credits: Instagram/ abcnews)

Skiing is an exciting sport that offers breathtaking views and exhilarating thrills. But the thrill of this sports on the mountains can quickly turn into a nightmare, as one skier in La Grave, France, recently found out. A hair-raising video shared on Instagram by ABC News shows a skier smoothly moving forward in the snow-clad area before suddenly plunging about 50 feet into a deep crack in a thick layer of ice. The skier lands with a thud, and the interior parts of the crevasse appear scary, full of darkness and very deep. The video has been doing the rounds on social media, leaving viewers gasping in shock at the incident.

It’s a reminder of the danger that lurks beneath the pristine snow, which can deceive even experienced skiers. La Grave, known for its challenging off-piste skiing, is located in the French Alps and attracts thrill-seekers from all over the world. While the skier in the video was lucky to escape with minor injuries, the incident serves as a warning to others to be cautious when skiing off-piste. The caption of the clip reads, “It’s a Doozy: Dramatic video shows the moment a skier in the French Alps plunged about 50 feet into a glacier crevasse. Luckily, the skier was pulled out of the hole and rescued by his companions."

It’s important to remember that nature can be unpredictable, and accidents can happen. The video serves as a reminder to always be prepared and cautious while enjoying the slopes. For social media users, this is what nightmares are made of. Many remarked that they would have completely given up had they found themselves in such a predicament. A comment read, “This is what nightmares are made of. I would have given up immediately."

“The way my anxiety is set up…It’s officially sealed…I will never ever try skiing," another comment read.

RELATED NEWS

A user wrote, “That’s the pathway to the hidden dinosaur world in ice age."

According to a report by Indian Express, quoting DailyMail, the footage was recorded on the GoPro camera of an anonymous experienced skier from France who was eventually rescued after hours of being trapped. The mission was challenging, as the rescuers had to use crampons, pick axes, and shovels to extract the man from the crevasse and bring him to safety.

first published: April 26, 2023, 14:03 IST
last updated: April 26, 2023, 14:13 IST
