Sleep in the Deep: Do Octopuses Dream Like Humans?

Octopuses are fascinating because of their tentacular intelligence, which brings them so close to human beings. But that’s not all they have in common with us. According to a new Japanese-American study, these sea creatures are also capable of dreaming. Researchers at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) and the University of Washington examined the brain activity and skin color changes of 29 octopuses belonging to the nocturnal Octopus laqueus species. They found that, during the day, the octopuses closed their eyes and adopted a resting posture akin to sleep. Every hour or so, these animals also underwent rapid changes in skin color lasting about a minute, as well as changes in respiratory rate, and body and eye movements.

These observations enabled the scientists to deduce that octopuses go through two different sleep stages: quiet sleep and active sleep. It is in the latter phase that contractions of different parts of the octopus’s body and rapid changes in the texture and pattern of its skin occur, as the researchers describe in their paper, recently published in the journal Nature.

Advertisement

To test this hypothesis, the biologists verified whether the octopuses were really asleep in the active sleep stage by subjecting them to various external stimuli. In particular, they tapped on the tanks in which the animals were resting to observe their reactions. The sea creatures reacted differently when they were awake or in a quiet or active sleep phase. The research team also found that, if the octopuses were deprived of sleep for two days, they subsequently entered the active sleep stage earlier and more frequently. This finding suggests the existence of a homeostatic process, which is one of the key criteria for sleep.

Reliving past experiences

In addition, probes recording the neuronal activity of octopuses revealed the existence of brain waves resembling sleep spindles. Sleep spindles are a set of waves thought to protect sleep by inhibiting sensory input. Although their exact function is still a mystery, even in humans, scientists believe that these spindles contribute to the consolidation of memories. Biologists have noted that, in octopuses, these waves occur in brain regions associated with learning and memory, suggesting that they potentially have a function similar to that in humans.

These sleep spindles could explain the changes in octopus skin patterns observed by scientists. Indeed, octopuses can imitate their environment by modifying the texture and appearance of their epidermis instantly and in a variety of ways, thanks to thousands of pigmented cells called chromatophores. This defense mechanism enables them to hide from potential predators.