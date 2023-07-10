'Sleep Syncing' Could help You Reconnect With Restful Sleep

A good night’s sleep is essential for getting the day off to a good start. But sometimes sleep can be a struggle, which can affect our well-being and even our health. “Sleep syncing" could be the solution for a restful night’s sleep, replenishing energy levels for the day ahead. When it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, everyone has their own tricks, from listening to nature sounds before bedtime, eating a light meal or meditating. On TikTok, a concept called “sleep syncing" is currently garnering millions of views. This method promises to help you to regain control of your biological clock. In concrete terms, the idea is to synchronize your circadian rhythm, or internal body clock, with your daily routine. This technique is said to promote more restful sleep and give you more energy on a day-to-day basis.

The circadian rhythm is the natural cycle of the internal biological clock, which lasts around 24 hours. It’s also known as the sleep-wake cycle. When properly aligned with our body’s natural needs, the circadian rhythm can ensure regular sleep, but when disrupted, sleep problems such as insomnia can occur. This is where sleep synchronization comes in. All you have to do is adjust your meals, work and physical activities in line with your circadian rhythm.

Concretely, the idea includes “creating a routine that signals to the brain and body that it is time to sleep and optimizes the internal circadian clock to work as it should," sleep coach Dr. Nilong Vyas, told Women’s Health magazine. If, for example, you feel drowsy from 11pm onwards, then this could become your new bedtime every day. And if you wake up naturally around 9am, this will be your wake-up time. You also need to make sure you get enough sleep. The recommended sleep duration for an adult is estimated to be 7 to 9 hours. To make sure you don’t lose track, it’s a good idea to keep a logbook in which you record your daily routine.

