Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Smallest Baby Weighing 350 Grams Born In Connecticut Discharged From Hospital

Smallest Baby Weighing 350 Grams Born In Connecticut Discharged From Hospital

The newborn underwent treatment for approximately four months and went home on June 29.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 16:42 IST

Delhi, India

The baby was born at only 22 weeks.
The baby was born at only 22 weeks.

You must have heard of a large number of premature births worldwide. Many of the babies weigh as low as 1 kilogram. But today, we are going to tell you about the “smallest baby ever born" who weighed only 350 grams at the time of birth. Despite being born at only 22 weeks, the baby is now absolutely healthy, as per reports. Doctors are reporting it to be a miracle and are in absolute shock.

The incident is from Connecticut in the US. The entire hospital staff were celebrating when the baby girl left St Francis Hospital and went home. According to doctors, pregnant Francis Anguera was in excruciating pain when she arrived at the hospital on February 18, 2023, after being poisoned. But thankfully, on the morning of February 22, her baby girl was delivered. The newborn weighed only 12.4 ounces at the time (roughly 350 grams). Check the joyous moment of the baby leaving the hospital here:

Advertisement

The mother reportedly said that she was informed that her daughter had pneumonia when she was delivered. Both mother and baby were in danger. At first, it appeared that it could be tough to save her but the physicians handled the issue and provided her with excellent treatment. The newborn underwent treatment for approximately four months, and she went home on June 29. She now weighs 7.5 pounds or 3.40 kilograms.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • According to the doctors, such newborns have very little chance of survival considering they are born at a time when their bodies are not even developed properly. According to hospital director Jose Arias-Camison, “The baby girl’s safe departure was a touching moment for all of us. I adore babies. I developed a deep love for the baby girl."

    The most premature and surviving child in the US is Curtis Zee-Keith Means, who was born at just 21 weeks on July 5, 2020, at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital in Alabama.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 03, 2023, 16:42 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 16:42 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App