Smriti Irani Doesn't Want To Be Reminded Of How Thin She Was In This 25-Year-Old Ad

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has made great strides in her quest to spread the message that menstruation is not a matter of shame. However, not many people know that Ms Irani had sought to break stereotypes surrounding menstruation by doing a sanitary pad advertisement over two and a half decades ago. The Union Minister shared the video clip of that TV commercial from her official Instagram page. In the clip, Ms Irani can be seen talking about the menstrual cycle of a woman and also the importance of menstrual hygiene.

“Periods are god’s way of telling us that you are older and wiser," Smriti Irani says in the commercial.

Advertisement

Smriti Irani captioned her post, “When your past whispers, 25 years ago. My first ever ad for a big company. The subject was not a fancy one. In fact, such was the product that many were averse to the assignment since a sanitary pad advertisement ensured the death of a glamour-based career for the model involved. Eager to start my stint in front of the camera I said yes! After all, why should a conversation regarding menstrual hygiene be a taboo? Since then there has been no looking back." She, with lots of humour, added, “PS— Yes, I was thin. Ye yaad dilaane ki zaroorat nahi (Yes, I was thin and please don’t have to remind me about it.)"

Smriti Irani earned appreciation online with her old TV commercial. Social media users praised her for showing tremendous courage and boldness.

One user commented, “If this was 25 years ago it was too ahead of its time, hats off for taking that courage to take this topic on."

Another user wrote, “I remember this ad! I didn’t know it was you!"

Actress Mouni Roy has also commented on Smriti Irani’s post. She wrote, “My beautiful Smriti di."

Advertisement

Smriti Irani is quite active on social media and often shares intriguing content on platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

Previously, Smriti Irani dropped an amusing picture of herself alongside Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Advertisement

In that picture, Bill Gates had a bemused expression on his face as Smriti Irani gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi. In another video posted by Ms Irani on social media, Gates is seen preparing Millet Khichdi under the guidance of the Union Minister.

Read all the Latest News here