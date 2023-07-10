Snape To Voldemort: AI Reimagines Harry Potter Characters As Sabyasachi Models

Blurring the lines between reality and fantasy is the recent rise in the popularity of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Be it folklore or movies, the surge of people’s interest in special tools provided by modern technology has left nothing untouched. Now, a content creator made use of the unique technology, leaving social media users impressed with a photorealistic image series featuring Harry Potter characters. The creator chose multiple stars from JK Rowling’s fantasy universe, who’ve charmed audiences on the big screens and reimagined how all of them would look if they were to model for ace fashion maverick Sabyasachi.

The fictional pictures were created with the use of the AI tool Midjourney. Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Professor Severus Snape, Rubeus Hagrid, Minerva McGonagall, Sirius Black, Lord Voldemort, Ginny Weasley, Professor Albus Dumbledore, and Dobby got a special mention in this photorealistic series. All the famous wizards and witches have adorned traditional Indian clothes accentuated with intrinsic embroidery and threadwork. With the female characters in heavy jewellery and men in statement Sherwanis, some are seen walking on a fashion ramp resembling Indian designer Sabyasachi’s work. Meanwhile, a few appear to be posing against royal backgrounds.

Advertisement

Though the photos are too good to be real, what makes it more interesting is the caption of the viral social media post. “What if in some universe J.K. in J.K. Rowling stands for Just Kidding," the creator joked while sharing the photo-realistic series. Take a look at it here: