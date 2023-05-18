Snoop Dogg to Beyonce, American Pop Artists Make Samosas in This Viral AI Video

Lately, Artificial Intelligence has seen progress on an unprecedented scale. From writing original articles on any topic and clearing entrance exams on ChatGPT to creating artificial yet accurate images of imaginary circumstances, AI is making a mark everywhere. Now, a bizarre video has been created by a man using AI and it features some of the world’s biggest musicians and artists like Drake, Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Beyonce, and Post Malone. In the video, which has been created using, AI, all these artists can be seen making samosas and eating them. It has been posted by Instagram user Sid G.

In the background, the video has Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song ‘Hansta Hua Noorani Chehra’ playing. The track is from the 1963 film ‘Parasmani’. The video has been captioned as, “Drake samose khaane late aaya to sabne usse bohot grief diya, fir weekend aur bhi late aaya." The video moves screen to screen and shows all of the above mentioned artists. Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 300K likes. “You can literally find out if its ai by the hands," wrote an Instagram user. Another person mentioned, “Weeknd looks like he came straight from his sarkari daftar XD." “Snoop Dogg demanding for bhaang ke samose," commented an Instagram user.

