Snoring To Getting Drunk, Avoid These Activities On A Flight

Do you think the life of a flight attendant is adventurous and fun? Well, certainly not. While they have the privilege of enjoying long-distance travel, exotic layovers, and parties, another side of the job is equally worse. They are reluctant to deal with furious, grumpy, irresponsible passengers who lack travel etiquette and often indulge in activities disliked by the flight attendants.

A cabin crew member recently shared things passengers do and they can’t stand. Many of you may not know, but certain behaviours make the cabin crew/air hostess immediately hate a passenger. When flying, if a passenger is reclining at the wrong moment, putting his feet on the armrests, or snoring, the flight attendants simply get annoyed. Besides, a few passengers also fart and then walk away. It is better advised to avoid such frowned-upon behaviour while flying, as this causes inconvenience not only to fellow passengers but the flight attendants as well. Let’s take a look at the activities that might disappoint the cabin crew.

Loitering

Walking around the plane aimlessly is not a great idea, and it may end up leaving your co-passengers and cabin crew furious. It is completely understood if you want to stand up and stretch during long flights, but wandering inside the plane instead of sitting can be annoying for others.

Negative attitude

Passengers should keep their bags nearby to avoid any disturbance later. They should not stand while boarding. Demanding things that are not included in your ticket creates a bad impression.