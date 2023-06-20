Social Isolation is Not Only Bad For Mental Health, But Also Bone Health

Loneliness became a major societal preoccupation during the Covid-19 pandemic, as lockdowns and social distancing propelled the issue into the spotlight. At the same time, numerous scientific studies on the subject have established a link between social isolation and deteriorating mental health, which plays a role in increasing the risk of physical health problems and death. The latest study even reveals that social isolation has a negative impact on bone health.

While the Covid-19 health crisis brought to light the many risks and dangers of social isolation, a new scientific study now reveals that loneliness is also bad for bone quality. Surprising research, to say the least, but it could ultimately lead to paying greater attention to the bone health of isolated individuals, in particular the elderly. Especially given that we still don’t know all the health effects of the increase in social isolation that resulted from various lockdown and social distancing measures mandated throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Presented at ENDO 2023, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society (June 15-18), the research was conducted by scientists at the MaineHealth Institute for Research in Scarborough, USA. “Previous clinical research has demonstrated that psychosocial stressors, and subsequent mental health disorders, are major risk factors for osteoporosis and fracture, which disproportionally affect older adults. The effects of social isolation on bone, however, have not been thoroughly investigated," said Rebecca Mountain, PhD, lead researcher of the study, in a press release. She added that loneliness was already associated with an increased risk of health problems of all kinds, as well as higher death rates.

Is loneliness bad for your bones?

This new research was not conducted with human participants, but with adult mice, thus necessitating further study. The scientists divided the rodents into two categories: those subjected to social isolation, meaning one adult mouse per cage, and those cohabiting in a group — four mice per cage — for a period of four weeks. At the end of their work, the researchers observed a significant drop in bone quality, and in particular a reduction in bone mineral density, in male mice who had been in isolated conditions. It should be noted that bone mineral density corresponds to the quantity of calcium and other minerals contained in bone tissue, and thus helps determine bone strength and resistance.