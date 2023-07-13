Solar Storm In 2025 Can Disrupt The Internet World

Speculations and conspiracy theories surrounding significant global events have always intrigued people. The latest speculation on the block is a potential internet apocalypse. While such scenarios may have seemed far-fetched in the past, experts now suggest that a severe solar storm hitting Earth could indeed trigger a widespread internet outage, posing a genuine threat to our interconnected world. Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi, a computer science professor at the University of California, Irvine, has extensively researched the impact of solar superstorms on internet infrastructure. According to the Times of India, her paper titled ‘Solar Superstorms: Planning for an Internet Apocalypse’ sheds light on the need for internet resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges. Jyothi’s interest in this topic was sparked by the unpreparedness revealed during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting her to investigate the potential consequences of internet failure.

Concerns arise as the sun enters a particularly active phase known as the ‘solar maximum’ in 2025, marking the peak of its approximately 11-year cycles. Experts worry that our current infrastructure may not be adequately equipped to handle the potential havoc that a severe solar storm could unleash. Testing has not encompassed extreme-case events, leaving us uncertain about the resilience of our systems in the face of such a catastrophe.

Jyothi emphasizes that a severe solar storm could severely impact large-scale infrastructure, including submarine communication cables crucial for long-distance connectivity. In such a scenario, it is possible that while local networks and government websites may remain accessible, accessing larger websites with distributed data storage could prove impossible.

Additionally, regions closer to the northern latitudes, where significant internet infrastructure is concentrated, are particularly susceptible to the effects of solar storms. Unfortunately, current infrastructure deployment does not adequately consider this vulnerability, further increasing the potential consequences.