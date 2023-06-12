Son Builds Replica of Taj Mahal For His Beloved Mother in Tamil Nadu After Her Demise

Taj Mahal, which is located on the banks of Yamuna stands as a jewel of architecture and a symbol of love. This masterpiece, created out of white marble for the husband’s adored wife, is a piece of world heritage. And now, to demonstrate his love for his mother to the world, a son in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvarur district builds a memorial that is an exact replica of the Taj Mahal.

Abdul Kadhar and Jailani Bheevi belonged to Thiruvarur district of Tamilnadu. The couple settled in Chennai and they had 4 daughters and a son Amrudheen Sheik Dawood. They made their living operating a hardwardware store. Abdul Kadhar’s wife and his five children were left behind after he unexpectedly passed away from a sickness. Jailani Bheevi, the husband’s wife, was devastated by his passing and mourned his loss. But she consoled herself as the future of these kids solely lies on her.

Advertisement

She worked day and night doing the household chores and taking care of the business too. She raised the children so well and married off the 4 daughters and the son Amrudheen Sheik Dawood took the reins of the business later after completing a degree. He often took the advice of his mother for each and everything. In 2020 at the age of 72 Jailani bheevi died as her health deteriorated.

Also Read: ‘Titanic House’: West Bengal Man Builds Dream Home That Looks Exactly Like a Ship

Advertisement

Amrudheen was unable to accept the death of his mother and felt that he wanted to create a memorial in her honour so that he could deal with the loss. He made a call to an architect in Trichy and asked them to build a Madharasa for the young children as well as a memorial for his mother. He also suggested that the structure be designed to resemble the Taj Mahal.The architect brought white marbles from Rajasthan at the Amrudheen’s request, and even Rajasthani labourers were sent in to help with the memorial’s construction, which was already well under way. This memorial is widespread across 5 acres. A water tank is also created in front of the memorial so that it gets a look like the Taj Mahal in Agra. The memorial had the Jailani ‘s Portrait along with the tomb there. The construction and the land cost totally are estimated upto 5 crores.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The public was allowed access to it last week. This memorial is open to visitors of all classes and religions. Here, Muslims are permitted to pray five times daily. Amrudheen also prepares 1,000 servings of biryani on every new moon day by himself and serves it to those in need who come to the memorial on that day. In an interview with the media, Amrudheen declined to comment on this, but when asked about the memorial, he said, “This is my small tribute to our mother who loved us with everything she had until her last breath."