Son Of A Mid-Day Meal Worker Cracks UPSC CSE Exam: Meet Telangana IAS Officer Dongre Revaiah

The Civil Services Exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission is widely regarded as one of the toughest exams in India. While many aspire to become Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, numerous obstacles such as poverty, lack of resources and family hardships often come in the way of many aspirants aiming to crack the UPSC CSE test.

However, there are many candidates who have set an example by qualifying in the UPSC CSE exam despite all difficulties due to their unwavering determination and resilience. IAS officer Dongre Revaiah’s journey is a remarkable example of courage and determination which can inspire all UPSC aspirants.

Despite facing immense challenges, tragedies, and hardships, Dongre accomplished his dream of becoming an IAS officer by clearing the UPSC civil services exam in 2022. His journey serves as a beacon of inspiration for those who succumb to poverty or other adversities.

Advertisement

Dongre’s mother worked as a mid-day meal worker at a government school in Telangana after his father’s demise. Plagued by poverty for many years, Dongre’s family struggled to make ends meet. Nevertheless, his strong academic performance propelled him forward. He overcame numerous obstacles and cleared the IIT JEE exam, securing admission to IIT Madras.

There were numerous instances when financial instability blocked his path to realising the dream of becoming an IAS officer but with assistance from the government authorities in Hyderabad, Dongre’s determination prevailed, allowing him to pursue higher education at IIT.

Hailing from a small town in Telangana and belonging to a Dalit family, Dongre’s journey continued after completing engineering. Despite securing a high-paying job in Hyderabad after qualifying the GATE exam, his aspirations extended beyond financial success.