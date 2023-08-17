Sonu Nigam's Acting in 'Jaani Dushman' Was Comedy Gold, 'X' User Takes Us Back to Golden Era

Not every individual is destined for the world of acting, a point solidified by Sonu Nigam around twenty years ago when he ventured into acting with his debut in ‘Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani’. The 2002 film, centred around a shape-shifting serpent seeking retribution against a circle of companions for a misdeed they hadn’t committed, featured a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sunny Deol, Armaan Kohli, Arshad Warsi, and others. While Twitter commemorated the 21st anniversary of the movie’s release on August 16 this year, a user posted a compilation clip showcasing Sonu Nigam’s acting in the film, which unfortunately fell short of expectations.

The ‘X’ account, @IndieKnopfler, shared the clip that spotlighted the popular singer in the role of Vivek Saxena, the sole survivor among the group of friends who faced a series of killings, triggered by one of their companions, Divya. Divya had falsely accused them to her lover from a previous life, Kapil, portrayed by Armaan Kohli. Kapil subsequently eliminated all but Vivek, who was petrified and sought help from his elder brother, Karan Saxena (played by Sunny Deol).

Advertisement

Also Read: When Sonu Nigam Sang ‘Tees Maar Khan’ Song for Akshay Kumar in 54 Voices

The clip captured moments ranging from his attempts to convince Divya they were innocent of her demise to his efforts to repel Kapil’s threats. Nonetheless, the netizens on Twitter were soon in fits of laughter, finding Sonu Nigam’s acting hard to digest.

Watch the Viral Clip:

“Tough to believe that in the same timeline where he gave such ‘performances’ as an actor, he gave us Saathiya and Kal ho na ho as a singer. Two extreme ends of talent. One divine, another forgetful," commented one user. Another remarked, “It gets worse with every shot. Amazing." A third user added a humorous touch, stating, “Everyone had a dark past for most of us it was orkut but for Sonu it was his acting career."