Sonu Sood Thinks This Fan-Made Portrait Is 'Amazing', Do You Agree?

Sonu Sood became a beacon of hope and support for people, particularly during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. His relentless dedication to helping individuals across the nation garnered widespread respect and admiration. Recently, a fan showcased his admiration for Sonu Sood by creating a captivating portrait. The talented artist, Shantanu Deshmukh, skillfully captured the essence of the actor in a deconstructed portrait. This creation caught the attention of Sonu Sood himself, who was deeply moved by the gesture.

Resharing his video, the actor expressed his appreciation for the talent and dedication of his fan. The video quickly gained traction, captivating the hearts of viewers, and amassing over 1 lakh views. Sonu Sood, touched by the portrait, responded to the artist’s masterpiece with a simple yet profound word: “Amazing."

Advertisement

The artwork received widespread admiration on social media. One user commended the artist and encouraged him to continue creating such incredible pieces.

Another user appreciated the art and described it as “Zabardast. (Excellent)."

Seizing the opportunity, a user took the moment to acknowledge Sonu Sood’s philanthropic work and generosity in helping those in need.

Advertisement

“Wow… What a creativity… It’s a pure feeling to express his love for sonu sood sir," read a comment.

Advertisement

Sonu Sood, known for his recognition of genuine talent and hard work, once again demonstrated his appreciation for individuals with remarkable skills. A recent example of this was when the acclaimed actor discovered Amarjeet Jaikar, a talented young boy from Bihar. Impressed by Amarjeet’s singing abilities, Sood extended a remarkable opportunity to the aspiring singer. He offered Amarjeet a chance to showcase his talents in his upcoming film, Fateh.