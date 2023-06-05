South Korean Woman Kills Teacher 'To See What Murder Feels Like'

The age-old proverb goes, “An idle mind is a devil’s workshop", and it could not have manifested any better than for Jung Yoo-Jung, from Busan in South Korea, who committed murder just “out of curiosity". Jung, who had been unemployed since graduating from high school five years ago, killed a female teacher in her 20s just to experience what it feels like to kill someone. There was no animosity or any other motive for the murder she committed.

According to local reports, the 23-year-old accused, who lived an isolated life, had found a teacher online and fixed an appointment with her at her home, on the pretext of tutoring sessions for a student. She pretended that she was a mother. However, when she reached the teacher’s home, she wore a school uniform, pretending to be the student. She then took an opportunity and stabbed the defenceless teacher multiple times.

Jung was apprehended by police when a taxi driver, who transported her to a Nakdong River riverside area while carrying a bloodied bag called the police about her. Some of the victim’s body parts were discovered near the riverfront and the other mortal remains were discovered at her residence. After being detained by the police, the suspect was questioned by them and said that she had plotted the murder because her “curiosity was piqued from reading novels and watching TV programmes on murder".

Investigation of Jung’s mobile phone revealed that three months ago she had searched the internet for ways to hide a dead body. It was hence a planned murder albeit without any motive at all. Police also found tonnes of books and novels related to crime and found that she used to binge on series and movies involving murder. Police found additional evidence that the suspect had planned the alleged murder such as large plastic bags and bleach. According to her grandfather, who talked to a news outlet, she was attending study rooms and public libraries to prepare for a written exam to become a civil servant at the time that she committed the murder.