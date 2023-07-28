Spine-Chilling Video Shows Large Cobra Slithering Into A Man's Shirt, Watch

Sleeping under a tree may sound relaxing, but during the rainy season, the fear of encountering insects and more importantly, snakes increases significantly. Snakes often emerge from the ground and take refuge wherever they can find a dry spot. Recently, a shocking video has been making rounds on the internet, capturing a hair-raising moment when a large cobra was spotted peeking out from inside a man’s shirt. The undated video, shows brave individuals attempting to remove the cobra from the man’s shirt, leaving viewers with a spine-chilling experience.

In the video, the man is seen sitting calmly, hands raised in fear as another person carefully unbuttons his shirt, creating space for the snake to exit. Tension rises but a cobra is seen crawling out of the shirt and disappearing into the grass. Sharing the video on Instagram, the user wrote, “Large Cobra snake inside Man’s shirt. Always Be careful while sleeping or sitting under trees."

The terrifying video of a man’s close encounter with a cobra has garnered widespread attention. Social media users are hailing the man’s bravery as he remained calm during the tense situation, while others expressed relief as they witness the snake crawling out of the man’s shirt.

A user wrote, “Very lucky and brave man." Another appreciating the individuals helping the man wrote, “Good support from people, should be careful those sleeping in open field." “Just imagine, aadmi ki kitni fatti hogi. Extreme worse scenario. (How scared he must have felt)," a comment read.

One more user wrote, “God saved this man from cobra bite."

