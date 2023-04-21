SpongeBob Puzzle: Can You Spot The Difference In This Brain Teaser?

Solving optical illusions allows you to pass time while making the brain sharper. On top of that, if you love SpongeBob SquarePants, then this picture puzzle circulating on social media is going to become your favourite one. Notably, there are many types of brain teasers that people find engaging, and here we bring you the classic ‘spot the difference’ challenge. The best part of the task is the tactical representation of both images, which have similar elements except a teeny-tiny detail. If you fail to concentrate, the answer will be far away from your reach.

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

Advertisement

Let us tell you there’s only a single difference in the two images that look alike. The complication will begin as soon as you observe the photos carefully. So, how can you solve it? Inspect all the elements while spotting the difference. The photo shows SpongeBob SquarePants enjoying a burger party with Patrick Star, Squidward, and Mr. Krabs, among others. Set against the backdrop of the Krusty Krab outlet, SpongeBob is seen holding a platter of delicious burgers, while Patrick lunges at one. In the background, Mr. Krabs and Squidward look fed up with their antics.

What’s the trick?

In order to remain focused on the bigger picture, the brain filters out small details. One has to remain thoroughly focused to notice the minute difference and many times it happens to be more obvious. The hint is to not see the images as a whole, but fragment them into smaller elements. Scrutinizing small details will allow you the spot the difference quickly.

Found it?

Advertisement

The difference lies within the element of the sesame seeds placed on the right pattie bun.

The picture puzzle became an instant hit leaving many to flood the comment section with the correct answer. A user wrote, “Burger has one less sesame seed," another commented, “1 less sesame seed on the right crabby pattie bun." One more joined, “11 seeds vs 12 seeds."

On contrary, there were also a few who were unable to solve the teaser and asked “where" to look.

Advertisement

A section of the internet was quite relieved after fetching the correct answer. A user expressed, “These are actually pretty good. The second time I’ve seen this, and only now have I figured it out. I like when they are way less obvious." One more added, “This took me forever."

Were you able to spot the difference?

Read all the Latest News here