Spot the Robot Dog Can Now Open Doors All By Itself

Boston Dynamics’ robot dog, Spot, has a number of new functions. For example, it can now open various doors while out on patrol, without human help. Ever more advanced and autonomous, Spot never ceases to amaze. Unveiled in 2016, Spot has come a long way since its debut. A simple software update now makes this robot dog capable of far more advanced visual, thermal and acoustic inspections. Spot can, for example, view and compare temperatures across an entire image, with the ability to set alerts for significant disparities between several zones. Acoustic imaging, meanwhile, makes it capable of detecting changes in sound signatures, which can help anticipate certain machine breakdowns.

On the hardware side, Spot now features an audible (loudspeaker) and visual (lights around the body) signalling system, as well as an emergency stop button for added safety.

In terms of behavior, Spot is now able to adapt its pace according to the state of the ground, whether wet or hazardous. It can also regain his balance more easily if it skids. Thanks to a LiDAR laser sensor on its back, it can detect movements, whether of people or machines moving around close to it. It then automatically keeps its distance. Finally, Spot can now open doors autonomously, without human assistance, thanks to a dedicated arm. Until now, it needed the help of a remote operator. Now it can complete the task alone, which can be useful during patrols.