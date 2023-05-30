Spotify CEO’s Tweet Has Elon Musk’s Attention

Whether you are a sceptic or believe in the existence of extraterrestrial species, it is hard to deny the topic is intriguing. Daniel Ek, Spotify’s CEO, asked a puzzling question about extraterrestrials to his Twitter followers. Needless to say, it sparked a heated conversation about society’s idiosyncrasies and intricacies. After all, everyone holds their own views about aliens visiting Earth. He tweeted, “If aliens were to visit us right now, what’s one thing we’ve chosen to do as a society (that feels relatively simple or obvious) that would be super hard to explain?"

EK’s tweet drew tremendous attention, with over 7 million views, over 12,000 likes, and 843 retweets so far.

As responses flooded in, Twitter users shared their perspectives on the matter. A user pointed out that it would be difficult to explain the obsession with smartphones.

“Having our physical shops open when most people are at work," commented a user

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, also weighed in with his own comment, adding to the breadth and variety of the discourse. Musk answered, “What is a woman?"

His tweet received over 6 million views and prompted numerous responses from other users.

Musk’s comment evoked a sharp reaction from Twitter users. While some dismissed the subject matter claiming that aliens would readily comprehend the notion, others went into impassioned discussions of women’s importance in society.

The Spotify boss followed his original post with another tweet talking about evolving times.

“A lot of conversations today express everything in binary and certain terms. But in all my life, I’ve found that there are incredibly few fields where facts aren’t evolving. For instance, even in the early 20th century, there was a prevailing belief that it was not possible for humans to fly. The failed attempts of many inventors and the absence of a practical flying machine further reinforced the belief that flight was beyond human reach. However, the Wright brothers’ relentless pursuit, meticulous research, and innovative approach in 1903 shattered these doubts and proved that human flight was indeed achievable. What will be true 10 years from now that seems impossible today?"