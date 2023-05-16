SRH Cheerleader Performs With Injured Arm in GT Match, IPL Fans Applaud Her Dedication

In an eventful match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Gujarat Titans showcased a dominant performance with both bat and ball, securing a 34-run victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Despite the valiant efforts of SRH’s bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, GT opener Shubman Gill displayed exceptional skill and continued to accumulate runs on his favored ground, receiving excellent support from Sudarshan. Gill’s outstanding performance culminated in his maiden IPL century, serving as the highlight of the match. However, alongside Gill’s brilliance, social media was abuzz with an image of an SRH cheerleader who garnered attention for her dedication, despite performing with an injured arm.

The image that went viral on social media depicted a woman in the center performing with one hand tied, clearly indicating that she had sustained an injury. This unexpected sight surprised and shocked internet users, eliciting sympathy from some. While a few criticized the authorities for allowing her to perform despite her injury, others adopted a lighthearted approach, jokingly commenting, “SRH cheerleaders are putting in more effort than the players."

In the ongoing IPL 2023 season, cheerleaders have been capturing attention on multiple occasions. In the recent match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk Stadium, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja were at the crease. Dube hit a massive six in the CSK innings on the fifth delivery of the 12th over, sending Suyash Sharma’s spin over the wide cover region and beyond the boundary rope. The ball landed near the KKR cheerleaders, who fortunately escaped any serious injuries.

Quite a task for cheerleaders to keep going in the high-intensity world of IPL.