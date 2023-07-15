SRK Talking About His Carefree Attitude in Old Video Has Desis Realising, 'Slowly Becoming Him'

Shah Rukh Khan never fails to leave his fans mesmerised and inspired! With his magnetic charm and unapologetic honesty, SRK has a way of captivating Desis and people worldwide time and time again. And guess what? An old video has resurfaced on Twitter, revealing a side of him that has fans nodding in agreement, saying, “Slowly becoming him."

The clip, shared by Twitter user Pakchikpak Raja Babu, features SRK alongside Preity Zinta on her show ‘Up Close And Personal With Preity Zinta’. Among the many revelations, it was the moment he opened up about his ‘carefree’ attitude towards everyone that struck a chord with online users. He likened his child-like behaviour to keeping things carefree and happy, and it’s clear that philosophy has worked wonders for him.

SRK recalled a producer once calling him to inquire if he hated him, to which he replied, “I don’t think bad about you, nor do I think good about you." His perspective on life further emerged as he shared, “99.9% of the people in my life, except my friends and family, I don’t even think about them." For him, not dwelling on others’ opinions brings about happiness and relaxed life.

With an infectious enthusiasm, he then proclaims, “Focus on your work, think about yourself, be in your own divine." He coins this approach as “selflessly selfish," claiming that it keeps him healthy, wealthy, and wise.

Watch the Viral Video:

As the video went viral, fans couldn’t help but share their reactions. “Great piece of advice," one user commented, while another excitedly said, “Rapidly becoming him."

Before this, another video emerged where he candidly discussed how he cherishes his ‘star’ status and wouldn’t trade it for a ‘normal’ life. Fans online praised his honesty and applauded his unique take on fame.