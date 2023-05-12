SRK to Hrithik Roshan, AI Imagines Our Favourite Bollywood Actors as Old Men

Each day, artificial intelligence proves that there is no limit. From artists designing new things every day to ChatGPT being used to frame mail and what not, AI has taken over the work and how! Now, taking to Instagram, user named ‘Sahid’ posted AI generated images which shows actors as ‘old men.’ From Ranbir Kapoor to SRK, AI spared none. “AI imagines actors as old men," read the caption as it showcased our beloved actors with wrinkled faces.

The images include that of Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Shahid Kapoor. The portrait images show a zoomed version of the actors. With wrinkled faces, grey hair, the details have been very intricately highlighted. Have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the post has garnered thousands of likes. “Why does everyone have beard? Why can’t they should old age with moustache only or clean shaven look?" wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Shahid Kapoor is more likely Imran Hashmi."

Meanwhile, earlier, artist SK MD Abu Sahid caught the attention of social media users with his latest work. The Instagram post featured the country’s top cricketers’ makeover as women. Sahid used MIDjourney and created incredibly realistic depictions of male cricketers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Yuvraj Singh, Shubhman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Gautam Gambhir in female avatars. It also included their female names.

The transformation in both the posts is so nicely done that it’s hard to believe that the images are generated using AI.