SRK, Virat Kohli, Salman Khan: Celebs Lose Blue Tick on Twitter But These Desi Reactions are 'Verified'

From Shah Rukh Khan to Virat Kohli, the coveted Twitter blue tick has disappeared for all the big personalities of the country. For the unversed, these blue checkmarks are granted to journalists, public officials, and celebrities for free as a measure against impersonation.

However, as Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging site, many new rules and regulations came into being and this is just one of those many rules. Now, Twitter users who have blue checkmarks are those paying for Twitter Blue. It costs USD per 8/month via the web and USD 11/month through the in-app payment on iOS and Android.

Many took to the bluebird app and shared tweets of astonishment.

Advertisement

“Twitter has talked about pulling legacy verified checkmarks for a while, and now it’s acting on that plan. The social network has begun removing the original blue ticks from users’ profiles now on, you’ll need to pay $8 per month for Blue," wrote a Twitter user.

Here are a few tweets for celebs who lost their blue tick:

Shah Rukh Khan

Advertisement

Virat Kohli

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Virat kohli without Blue tick ="https://t.co/QU96OEUITw">pic.twitter.com/QU96OEUITw>>— Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) ="https://twitter.com/ArunTuThikHoGya/status/1649122504152334336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 20, 2023>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Rahul Gandhi

Salman Khan

For users who still had a blue check, a popup message indicated that the account “is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number." Verifying a phone number simply means that the person has a phone number and they verified that they have access to it — it does not confirm the person’s identity.

Read all the Latest News here