St Louis Prisoners Demand Pizza And Chicken Patties, Hold 70-year-old Guard Hostage

Prisoners at a St Louis facility took hostage a 70-year-old correction officer after a disagreement over food on Tuesday, officials said in a press conference. The incident happened in Missouri, US when the inmates demanded pizza and chicken patties and highlighted the concerns about the limited hot food options for imprisoned individuals.

According to USA Today, St Louis Public Safety Director Charles Coyle Sr told the media that two prisoners took a male correction officer hostage around 6 am (local time) at the city’s Justice Centre during breakfast.

The Correction Commissioner Jennifer Celmon said that the two inmates demanded pizza and chicken patties. At 8:17 am, the department’s SWAT team entered the jail. After an hour of police talking with the prisoners, the hostage officer was released. He had minor injuries and was sent to an area hospital for further check-ups.

Coyle mentioned that the early morning hours could have prevented the SWAT team from getting into the prison. He also added that the officials intend to bring criminal charges against the accused inmates. He refused to disclose what charges would be brought against them.

A lady official said that her department has improved the food served to the detainees by having the vendor look at the nutritional level of the food being served and has also slowly implemented those details. She added that the prisoners are often served double portions and have not seen any issues with what is currently being served.

The Correction Commissioner kept the hostage officer’s name anonymous and said that he has been employed at the department for five years now. She also said that the two detainees had been involved in disciplinary issues prior to the incident.